Winner wieners: Doggystyle in Miami is reinventing the hot dog

Hot dogs are getting hotter, and a local spot is changing what makes a winner wiener.

Hot diggity dog! Doggystyle in Miami is putting a twist on the traditional wiener.

Manuel Rivera, chef: “What we do with the hot dog, we make it gourmet, over the top. We reinvented it from the inside out.”

You can teach an old dog some new tricks. Just check out Doggystyle’s funky flavors — from the classic beef to the jerk chicken sausage to their vegan option, which is a roasted carrot dog.

Manuel Rivera: “It’s a marinated carrot seared on top; put on the bun with black bean mango salsa, guacamole and pickled red cabbage.”

But one thing that has people coming back is The Doggy Bag

Manuel Rivera: “You are literally eating the doggy bag out of the bag.”

You pick your flavor of Doritos. Then they load up the bag with goodies.

Manuel Rivera: “The Doggy Bag is our bag of Doritos crushed up with filling, which is beef chili or cauliflower chili. It comes with pico de gallo sauce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pickled red cabbage.”

They like to say The Doggy Bag is a walking taco. We say it’s a bag of deliciousness.

Manuel Rivera: “Kind of like the perfect late night bite. Kind of like the perfect fourth meal type thing.”

Biscayne Boeck, customer: “It’s a concept unlike any other. It’s so portable as well, so if you are trying to eat lunch on the go, it’s amazing, and the taste has layers of goodness. Guac, sour cream, the chili. It’s amazing.”

When it comes to fun foods in town, Doggystyle is a trend that is not going out of style anytime soon.

FOR MORE INFO:

Doggystyle Miami Hot Dogs

99 NW 54th St.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 857-6906

www.doggystylemiami.com

