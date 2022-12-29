MIAMI (WSVN) - Many are hoping the weather cooperates for New Year’s Eve, and the preparations for one major party in downtown Miami are well underway.

The Dec. 31 festivities at Bayfront Park are among South Florida’s biggest and best New Year’s bashes. Organizers said they are busy getting set to celebrate the start of 2023.

“This year’s event is even bigger than last year’s,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

On Wednesday, crews were seen setting up the stage for the popular event.

“Every year, this is the marquee event, not only in the City of Miami, but probably all South Florida,” said Morales.

It’s expected to be bigger and better than last year, with 24 artists performing on the stage.

“The most artists, groups of singers, individual singers than any other ” said District 3 City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. “New York doesn’t even come close.”

One of those familiar faces is well-known singer Willy Chirino.

“I’m very excited to perform in the New Year’s Eve Bash,” said Chirino.

The New Year’s Eve party is free.

“It’s an event for the whole family,” said Carollo.

Officials say more than 100,000 people partied at Bayfront Park last year with no incidents and no arrests.

The Miami Police Department’s focus is on safety, and they will have officers in the park and on city streets.

“When you bring a large amount of folks together to party, you usually have some issues, but we have been incredibly fortunate that part of our great partners and the great planning of the Miami Police Department,” said Morales.

And who can forget the Big Orange, a part of the tradition here in the Magic City?

“The Big Orange will be projected digitally this year as it was last year on the side of the InterContinental with our countdown, and of course, we can’t forget the fireworks,” said a speaker.

So pour a glass of Champagne and ring in 2023 at Bayfront Park.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of it and to be able to say goodbye to 2022 in the best city of the world, Miami,” said Chirino.

The party kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m.

For more information on other New Year’s Eve events, click here.

