MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the summerm Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and actor Will Smith got together at the Dolphins training facility.

The ensuing video, which aired as part of Smith’s YouTube series “The Best Shape of My Life, shows Tagovailoa and Smith excited to be training together.

Both men embraced, then began working out. At one point, Tagovailoa taught the Oscar nominee the proper way to hold and throw a football.

“It’s however you want to pick it up and however it feels comfortable for you,” said Tagovailoa.

After passing the ball around, they even got into some friendly competition by seeing who could hit the Miami Dolphins logo.

