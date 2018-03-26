Will Smith takes Salsa lessons with Marc Anthony, makes surprise appearance at Ultra

MIAMI (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival fans were treated to a surprise visit from Hollywood superstar Will Smith over the weekend.

Smith made the surprise appearance when masked DJ Marshmello brought him out as a guest to sing the city’s unofficial anthem and Smith’s 1998 hit song “Miami.”

Smith was among a host of A-listers who came out to celebrate the 20th year of the festival. Other performers included G-Eazy, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin.

However, that wasn’t the only thing Smith did over the weekend in the Magic City.

Smith also shared a video of him getting a Salsa lesson from singer Marc Anthony.

Smith got the one-on-one tutorial on a yacht in Miami over the weekend.

The actor and rapper’s video also doubled as his 100th post on Instagram.

