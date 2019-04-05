Will Smith spotted shooting scene for new movie at Jose Marti Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Actor Will Smith was spotted shooting a scene for the third installment of his cop-buddy movie “Bad Boys for Life” at Jose Marti Park.

Filming in Miami for the movie will take place all month.

Parts of Ocean Drive will be closed next Wednesday through Friday, and parts of the MacArthur Causeway will be shut down on April 14.

#Traffic Notice: On Sunday, April 14 btwn 2 PM & 4 PM the MacArthur Cswy WB lanes will be closed with intermittent closures on the EB lanes, due to filming for a major motion picture. Please utilize the Venetian or the Julia Tuttle during this time: https://t.co/YrNhs3vMq4 pic.twitter.com/Wja2oXo0hD — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) April 1, 2019

The film is set for release in January 2020.

