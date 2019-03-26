Will Smith invites fans to join him on set of ‘Bad Boys’ in Miami

(WSVN) - Fans of the Will Smith will get the chance to hang out with him on the set of his next big film, “Bad Boys for Life.”

The actor partnered up with Omaze to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America through the online fundraising site.

To enter, fans must make a donation which will give them a certain amount of entries.

A $10 donation would give you 100 entries or 100 chances to win.

The winner will be allowed to bring a friend on the film set to hang out with the “Bad Boy” star and other cast members.

You’ll also have your “mind blown with a behind-the-scenes look at the action-packed movie,” according to the website.

Live far away? If you’re chosen, Omaze will pay for your flight and put you in a four-star hotel.

“Bad Boys for Life” is set to hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2020.

