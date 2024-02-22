Actor Will Smith took to social media to announce that the latest installment to the Bad Boys franchise films will finish filming in South Florida, but it will also lead to several closures for drivers.

Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence will reprise their roles, along with a few other familiar faces. The film, which has no official title, is currently in post-production and is scheduled to be released on June 14.

The two-time Oscar winner announced on Instagram Wednesday, captioning the video, “Damn, I LOVE this city! Bad Boys 4 is coming fast y’all.”

Filming for the upcoming movie will impact traffic in Fort Lauderdale next week.

According to the city, several streets will be closed starting on Feb. 26.

They include:

Feb. 26: northbound A1A will be fully closed between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive from 6 a.m. to noon.

In addition to the above closure, the following roads will be fully closed between A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard:

Poinsettia Street

Cortez Street

Castillo Street

Sebastian Street

In Miami, residents and drivers can also expect closures. Those will last several days.

Feb. 28: the easternmost lane of Brickell Avenue, between 13th and 14th Streets, will also be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

March 1: Southwest Second Avenue and Second Street will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

March 2: Southwest Second Avenue bridge between Third and Eighth Streets will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

March 3: Southwest Second Avenue bridge between Third and Eighth Streets will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

