MIAMI (WSVN) - Will Smith has announced that there are eight more days left of filming until they finish up with the latest installment of the Bad Boys franchise films.

Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence will reprise their roles as well as a few other familiar faces. The film, which has no official title, is currently in post production and is scheduled to be released June 14.

The two-time Oscar winner made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday, captioning the video, “Damn, I LOVE this city! Bad Boys 4 is coming fast y’all.”

Filming for the upcoming movie will also impact traffic in Fort Lauderdale next week.

According to the city, northbound A1A will be fully closed between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive on Monday from 6 a.m. to noon.

As he continues his visit to the Magic City, he made sure to attend the Inter Miami game on Wednesday.

