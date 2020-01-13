Will Smith and Martin Lawrence named honorary Miami officers, receive key to city

MIAMI (WSVN) - After playing Miami cops on the big screen, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence now have real police badges from the Magic City.

A day after the red carpet premiere of the film “Bad Boys for Life,” Smith and Lawrence were named honorary police officers and received the key to the city from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

“They’ve earned their police badges and are always welcome here in Miami,” police tweeted.

Jan. 12 was also proclaimed as Bad Boys for Life Day in the city.

The latest film in the “Bad Boys” trilogy follows Detective Lieutenant Michael “Mike” Lowrey and Inspector Marcus Burnett, played by Smith and Lawrence respectively, as they team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.

“Bad Boys for Life” hits theaters nationwide on Friday.

