Wild Mushroom Risotto/Habitat by Jose Mendin

Nature serves as an inspiration for the upscale cuisine served at one Miami Beach restaurant. A chef guarantees you’ll be wild about what’s cooking tonight. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Chef: Jose Mendin

The Restaurant: Habitat by Jose Mendin, Miami Beach

The Dish: Wild Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients:

1 cup bomba rice (can substitute for arborio rice or other short-grain rice)

5 cups dry shiitake stock (see recipe – can also purchase mushroom stock at many grocery stores)

2 cups assorted wild mushrooms (can use whatever mushrooms you like best)

1ea shallot (chopped)

1 ea cage free hen egg

2 tbsp madeira or marsala wine

1 tbsp unsalted butter

2 ea sliced garlic

1 tsp vegetable oil

1tsp truffle oil (available at many grocery stores)

salt to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat up a Dutch oven to medium high heat. Add half of the butter.

Cook the shallots until translucent.

Add the rice and toast for about 1 minute, stirring frequently.

Add stock to cover rice, stirring occasionally. Let stock cook and repeat process until rice is “al dente.”

Finish with the rest of the butter and salt to taste.

Mushrooms:

Heat a sauté pan to high heat. Add oil and cook garlic until toasted golden.

Add mushrooms and sauté for about 3 minutes until done.

Deglaze with the wine and reduce by half as mushrooms will finish cooking. Add the demi glace and truffle oil.

Poached Egg:

Using a control temperature water bath at 145 Fahrenheit, cook for 37 minutes and place in a water bath to stop the cooking process.

Shiitake stock (simple recipe):

Add one pound of dried shiitake mushrooms to pot of water (about 6 cups) and bring to boil, then simmer until mushrooms are soft. Strain liquid and save.

Can also add salt, pepper, vegetables and other spices to stock to add more flavor.

To Plate:

Serve mushrooms with rice. Crack open poached egg and serve on top of the rice, it should be soft and runny and will finish cooking with the hot rice.

Serves: 2-4

Serving Suggestion: Fifth Element cocktail (includes Avion blanco, pineapple, avocado, agave)

Habitat by Jose Mendin

(inside 1 Hotel South Beach)

2395 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 604-6700

www.habitatmb.com

