Wild Mushroom Risotto/Habitat by Jose Mendin

Nature serves as an inspiration for the upscale cuisine served at one Miami Beach restaurant. A chef guarantees you’ll be wild about what’s cooking tonight. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys!
The Chef: Jose Mendin
The Restaurant: Habitat by Jose Mendin, Miami Beach
The Dish: Wild Mushroom Risotto
Ingredients:
1 cup bomba rice (can substitute for arborio rice or other short-grain rice)
5 cups dry shiitake stock (see recipe – can also purchase mushroom stock at many grocery stores)
2 cups assorted wild mushrooms (can use whatever mushrooms you like best)
1ea shallot (chopped)
1 ea cage free hen egg
2 tbsp madeira or marsala wine
1 tbsp unsalted butter
2 ea sliced garlic
1 tsp vegetable oil
1tsp truffle oil (available at many grocery stores)
salt to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat up a Dutch oven to medium high heat. Add half of the butter.
- Cook the shallots until translucent.
- Add the rice and toast for about 1 minute, stirring frequently.
- Add stock to cover rice, stirring occasionally. Let stock cook and repeat process until rice is “al dente.”
- Finish with the rest of the butter and salt to taste.
Mushrooms:
- Heat a sauté pan to high heat. Add oil and cook garlic until toasted golden.
- Add mushrooms and sauté for about 3 minutes until done.
- Deglaze with the wine and reduce by half as mushrooms will finish cooking. Add the demi glace and truffle oil.
Poached Egg:
- Using a control temperature water bath at 145 Fahrenheit, cook for 37 minutes and place in a water bath to stop the cooking process.
Shiitake stock (simple recipe):
- Add one pound of dried shiitake mushrooms to pot of water (about 6 cups) and bring to boil, then simmer until mushrooms are soft. Strain liquid and save.
- Can also add salt, pepper, vegetables and other spices to stock to add more flavor.
To Plate:
Serve mushrooms with rice. Crack open poached egg and serve on top of the rice, it should be soft and runny and will finish cooking with the hot rice.
Serves: 2-4
Serving Suggestion: Fifth Element cocktail (includes Avion blanco, pineapple, avocado, agave)
Habitat by Jose Mendin
(inside 1 Hotel South Beach)
2395 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 604-6700
www.habitatmb.com
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.