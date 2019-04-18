Wild man Chris makes new friends at Zoological Wildlife Foundation

From the clubs on South Beach to the drivers on Interstate 95, Miami is a wild place. But the wildest place of all is an attraction you’ve probably never heard of! Deco’s wild man, Chris Van Vliet, is here with a look.

If you haven’t heard of Zoological Wildlife Foundation or ZWF, then get ready to be blown away. What if I told you there’s a place in Miami where you can play with baby lions, baby tigers and chimpanzees? Get ready to keep up with this.

Chris Van Vliet: “I think a lot of people don’t even know that this exists just outside of Miami.”

Mario Tabrauem, president and director: “Honestly, in Miami, less people know than anywhere else in the country.”

Zoological Wildlife Foundation is a five-acre zoo offering intimate and hands-on animal encounters starting at $85 per person.

Mario Tabrauem: “Basically, what we do here is give people the experience of a lifetime.”

Through that experience, their goal is to educate about the dangers these animals face in the wild.

Chris Van Vliet: “Can you give me five?”

Mario Tabrauem: “Give him high five.”

*Limbani the chimpanzee gives Chris high five*

Mario Tabrauem: “Alright!”

Say “hi” to my new friend, Limbani. He’s a 2.5-year-old chimpanzee and one of the main stars here at ZWF.

*Chris and Mario swing Limbani*

Chris Van Vliet: “Weee!”

Mario Tabrauem: “He loves this stuff.”

But not all the animals are … well, cute, like this guy, a Burmese python named Banana.

Max Contador, tour guide supervisor: “He’s really good. If you want, I can definitely put him on your shoulders.”

Chris Van Vliet: “OK, let’s do it.”

*Max puts Banana on Chris’ shoulders*

Chris Van Vliet: “He’s heavier than you’d think.”

*Chris shows off Banana to the camera*

Chris Van Vliet: “Say ‘hi’ over here. He’s a little camera shy. A little camera shy.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What is this, or should I say ‘whoo‘ is this?”

Max Contador: “So this is Hank. He’s a Eurasian eagle owl.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, wow. That is so intense when they look at you. It’s like he’s staring into my soul.”

Max Contador: “So this is Bonnie. She’s our squirrel monkey.”

*Bonnie plays with Chris’ mic*

Max Contador: “Dude, come on.”

Chris Van Vliet: “She really wants that microphone.”

Max Contador: “Yeah, she does.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We can hear you. You don’t need to be right up in front of it.”

Are you ready to say “aww?” Let’s do it together: Awwww! This is Raja, a 2.5-month-old golden tabby Bengal tiger.

*Montage of Raja playing*

Chris Van Vliet: “Look at the size of his paws!”

*Chris plays tug-of-war with Raja*

Chris Van Vliet: “No, I want it. I want. No, I want it.”

Of course, we couldn’t go without showing you the newest addition to the ZWF family.

Max Contador: “So this is our baby white lion. She’s 4 weeks old.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Hi. Look how sweet you are! You realize it doesn’t matter what we say right now. Nobody’s listening to us.”

Max Contador: “You’re not wrong. Everyone always focuses on our little cubs.”

Zoological Wildlife Foundation is open seven days a week. You’ll just want to be sure to make reservations for your animal experiences before you get there.

FOR MORE INFO:

Zoological Wildlife Foundation

16225 SW 172nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33187

305-969-3696

https://zoologicalwildlifefoundation.com/

