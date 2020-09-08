Wil Wheaton talks social awkwardness, relationships in ‘Rent-A-Pal’

Sometimes we just need to feel a little love, but before you get tempted to reach for the two-dimensional kind, you might want to watch Wil Wheaton’s new psychological thriller, “Rent-A-Pal,” because even a videotape relationship can ruin your life.

Ever feel like you just need some company?

Brian Landis Folkis (as David): “Hi, I’m David. I’m 40 years young, and I live with my mother.”

We all do, but honestly, nobody more than this guy: a lonely bachelor who makes a new “friend” in a VHS tape he finds at a video dating service in the new thriller “Rent-A-Pal.”

Wil Wheaton (as Andy): “You’re just drunk with infatuation for some cute girl! We don’t need her. We have each other!”

Wil Wheaton plays Andy who, let’s just say, gives David more action than he was in for.

Wil Wheaton: “I just could not stop turning pages. I just wanted to know what was going to happen, and I knew if I was getting that out of a script, that as an audience member, it was going to be even better.”

Wil is married with children in real life but tells me if Tinder were around when he was still single, his would have looked a lot like David’s.

Alex Miranda: “What would it say? How would you have advertised yourself back then?”

Wil Wheaton: “I was insecure, and I was afraid. I didn’t think that I was that interesting and worthy of dating, so my profile would have been like, ‘eh?'”

Alex Miranda: “That is so honest!”

Which is crazy! Because, hello, he was a major Hollywood star! Even though…

Wil Wheaton: “I didn’t go to my high school prom. I was an awkward nerd, and I was famous, and I couldn’t go anywhere. The kids at my high school and the kids in my town were really mean to me.”

Doesn’t this just break your heart? Now you see why he was drawn to the script, but there’s a happy ending here — for the real Wil, at least.

Wil Wheaton: “My wife had gone to my high school, went to the vice principal’s office and said, ‘Listen, my husband graduated 10 years ago. He didn’t go to his prom. I would love to take him to the prom, so he could be at a prom.'”

This could actually be the sweetest thing I’ve ever heard.

Wil Wheaton: “We went in. We took a picture. We danced one dance and we left, and it was terrific.”

Oh, one more thing…

Wil Wheaton: “And not that it matters, but I got laid on prom night.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes!”

