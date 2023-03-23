Ultra might just be for three days, but in Miami some people prepare for months just to rave! And if you’re still trying to work out your Ultra plans, the Intercontinental Miami is the place to stay for the weekend! With great views of the party, location to the park, and not to mention, more fun if you don’t want the night to end!

The best way to enjoy Ultra? Live it like a Wiz Khalifa song.

“When the DJ plays the right song, gonna drink, Gonna party all night long!”

And the Intercontinental Miami is keeping the energy and party up all weekend long!

Arminio Rivero: “The Intercontinental is the best location for the festival because we are just steps away, just across the street, so you can choose what time you go, you come back and refresh because there is always something to do inside of the hotel.”

Now, most of the rooms have great views of the city.

Arminio Rivero: “You can choose from regular rooms … we have Intercontinental suites, all the way to presidential suites, and you choose the view, but most of them are looking at the park, so you can be part of the action during the whole festival.”

That way, if you’re enjoying the festival for one day, you can still get a great show!

But for those who can’t get enough of some great tunes,the hotel is throwing a sweet after party every night of the festival.

Arminio Rivero: “At 11 we start spinning with local DJs, the park typically closes at 12. That’s when all the guests come back to the hotel, and we have the action for them over here. We have food, the gears, everything … so the hotel, so for them they have fun all the way until 3 in the morning.”

Andrea Mendez: “We’re able to just sleep in after all the concerts and partying, and hang out by the pool for a little bit, and then just walk over whenever we’re ready, come back and party just a little bit more.”

