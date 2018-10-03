Who’s in the casket? ‘Empire’ star Nicole Ari Parker holds back on revealing details

There’s a new girl on “Empire,” and she’s taking backstabbing to a new, deadly level — and she’s telling us all about it! Nicole Ari Parker may be Cookie’s new nemesis. She talked with Deco today about making sure she isn’t the next one to get stabbed in the back … literally!

Empire is back tonight with the new episode: “Pay for Their Presumptions.” And no, we still don’t know who’s in that coffin.

We do know Giselle Barker, played by actress Nicole Ari Parker, is a whole lotta cray.

Nicole Ari Parker (as Giselle Barker): “So after I take the knife out of my back.”

Last week, she had words with Uncle Eddy, played by Forest Whitaker. It ended with her stepping over his dead body and pouring his ashes down a sewer grate.

Nicole Ari Parker: “They were both justifiable, they were both necessary because enough was enough.”

Nicole’s character is now the interim CEO for Empire Entertainment, after Cookie and Lucious lost the company.

Nicole Ari Parker: “Right now, you are smack dab in the middle of a race to the top.”

“I am offering you chairman and chairwoman of Emeritus.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie): “What do you mean? A figure head?

“I’ll cut you a check to come to few key events.”

Nicole wouldn’t give us too many details about tonight’s episode because…

Nicole Ari Parker: “I’m the new girl. I want to stay, OK? I don’t wanna get pushed down the stairs next week because I said too much.”

The new girl says she holds her breath before every table read, hoping her character doesn’t get killed off.

Terrence Howard (as Lucious): “Come on, baby, I’m so sick and tired of people taking things from us.”

While Cookie and Lucious try and get their empire back, Jamal, Hakeem and Andre are working out their differences.

Jussie Smollett (as Jamal): “Both of us love you Hakeem, and you’re our little brother, cause you are screwed up and need help.”

A little brotherly love and a whole lotta drama — it’s just another week on “Empire.”

Will we find out who’s in the coffin? Will Giselle pour anymore ashes down a sewer? Find out when “Empire” hits the air at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

