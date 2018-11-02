Whoopi Goldberg talks to Deco about ‘Nobody’s Fool’ and marijuana

From growing it, to promoting it, to smoking it, Whoopi Goldberg is a cannabis connoisseur. Tyler Perry, her director in “Nobody’s Fool,” is not. So she told Deco about how she helped him earn his cannabis credit on set.

Tika Sumpter (as Danica): “Hi mom!”

Whoopi Goldberg (as Lola): “Hey darling. Listen, it’s your sister. She’s getting out.”

Get ready for a homecoming like no other!

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “How you get sparkles in the back of an animal. What is this a Care Bear?”

After five years in jail, Tanya, played by Tiffany Haddish, is out, living with her sister, and working downstairs from her office.

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “I need a job.”

Omari Hardwick (as Frank): “Why don’t you just work here?”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Oh, that’s what’s up dawg.”

And while her boss at the coffee shop has the hots for Tanya’s sister, Danica, she’s already got a man … sort of.

Amber Riley (as Callie): “She met him online a year ago, but she’s never even seen him.”

There’s a word for that.

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “You’re being catfished.”

So while they try to figure out life and love, their mama, played by Whoopi Goldberg, is into agriculture.

Tika Sumpter (as Danica): “What time?”

Whoopi Goldberg (as Lola): “What time? Honey, it’s jail. You get there when you can, like the song says.”

And she took it upon herself to keep help director Tyler Perry keep it real on set.

Whoopi Goldberg: “He doesn’t actually know that much about weed, and so I had to help him with all of that. I had to explain how to place the plants, what I needed to do to them, what I could do and shouldn’t be doing in the room with them.”

Turns out, Whoopi has a green thumb in real life.

Whoopi Goldberg: “I have friends who are cultivators, because you know, I have product that we make for women.”

She takes her weed very seriously.

Whoopi Goldberg: “This is the norm for a lot of people. A lot of people use it for medicine. Some use it to get high, but it was important that you see it, and it becomes part of our conversation.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Mama, it’s Tanya.”

Whoopi Goldberg (as Lola): “Who?”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “Tanya.”

Whoopi Goldberg (as Lola): “Oh, no Tanya no here.”

Growers come up with creative names for their product, like Plushberry, Cannatonic, and Snoop’s Dream.

Deco wanted to know the most creative name Whoopi has for her stuff.

Whoopi Goldberg: “I couldn’t repeat it. Couldn’t repeat it but it was good. Really good.”

So are you Whoopi.

Whoopi Goldberg (as Lola): “This connection is so rickety. Hello?”

Tiffany Haddish (as Tanya): “What? Mama you in a window.”

“Nobody’s Fool” is out in theaters now.

