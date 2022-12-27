(WSVN) - Whoopi Goldberg is under scrutiny again for making similar controversial comments involving the Holocaust.

She is putting the weight of her fame, behind the new movie “Till,” the true story of a mother turned activist who fought for justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955.

Goldberg produced and stars in the movie.

“People should know the story of Emmett Till because systemic racism has very long tentacles,” she said on The View.

While promoting “Till” with The Sunday Times of London, the Oscar winner doubled down on controversial comments she made about the holocaust.

“Jewish people themselves are divided on whether they’re actually a race or not,” she said during her Sunday Times interview.

She even quoted one of her Jewish friends.

“Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race.” Whoopi said.

The actress, who was previously suspended from The View in January for similar remarks, spoke with The Sunday Times about her so-called “cancellation.”

“The Holocaust ‘wasn’t originally’ about ‘racial’ or ‘physical attributes,'” Whoopi said in the interview. “It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them.”

Earlier in the year, the TV host released a social media statement where she apologized for what she said on The View, but that has since been deleted.

Goldberg’s comments caused a social media backlash during Hannukah. ABC executives have not commented on her latest remarks.

