Whole Steamed Snapper/ Traymore by Michael Schwartz

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef serves up a meal he hopes you fall for hook, line and sinker. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Jorge Negron

The Restaurant: Traymore by Michael Schwartz, Miami Beach

The Dish: Whole Steamed Snapper

Ingredients:

1 ea. whole snapper (deboned)

4 oz shiitake mushrooms

3 oz ginger broth (sliced ginger root, garlic, grapeseed oil sake. Boil in pot, then add water after alcohol is cooked out. Lower temp and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Strain.)

0.15 oz beet sprouts

0.75 oz mushroom marinade (coconut amino acid, soy sauce, molasses, mirin, rice vinegar palm sugar spicy sesame oil)

1 ea. lemon (sliced)

3 oz ginger root

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

De-bone whole snapper and season with salt and pepper, then stuff with lemon and ginger (slightly crushed).

Wrap prepared fish in aluminum foil and cook approximately 25 minutes until fish is cooked through. Foil will substitute for steam oven and create the same effect for the fish.

While the fish is cooking, sauté the mushrooms and dress them with the marinade.

To Plate:

Place fish on plate, add roasted shiitake mushrooms and ginger broth. Garnish with beet sprouts.

Traymore by Michael Schwartz

(COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach)

2445 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-695-3555

www.comohotels.com/en/metropolitanmiamibeach/dining/traymore

