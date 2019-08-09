When it rains, savings pour at 2 South Florida bars

This time of year in SoFlo, it’s hot, it’s humid and chances are, at some point in the afternoon, it’ll probably rain. But when it’s pouring outside, there are some restaurants that have specials pours inside.

Don’t let the rain wash out your plans for a good time.

No. 3 Social in Wynwood has you covered.

Rosie Ciavolino, No. 3 Social: “We are starting a new program called, ‘We’ve Got You Covered,’ and we are embracing the rain.”

At this rooftop bar, happy hour — AKA social hour — happens only in the evenings, but if it’s not social hour and the rain clouds roll in, you’re in luck.

Rosie Ciavolino: “We offer our social hour menu at social hour pricing.”

Yep. The retractable roof goes up, and the prices come down — some as much as 50% off.

Rosie Ciavolino: “Our black bean hummus along with our chicken bao buns that our guests really love. For normal pricing it’s $12, and for our social hour pricing it’s $6. Our beer and wine on our selected social hour menu that are normally about $10 to $12 get reduced to about $5.”

While other drinks on the social hour menu may cost a little more, you’re bound to have a good time throwing back Hit the Deck and Rosewater on the Glass cocktails.

Lizeth Rubiano, customer: “The best thing about We’ve Got You Covered is they have the awning, and you get the price no matter what time of day it is.”

Song: “I’m only happy when it rains.”

Of course you are.

Because when the clouds burst, you head over to Casa Sensei in Fort Lauderdale.

Dante Delgado, Casa Sensei: “So any time it rains, you can call us out. We have the program that when it rains, it pours.”

They’re pouring good stuff at this Las Olas hot spot.

Dante Delgado: “We will give you our happy hour prices on well drinks.”

Casa’s drinks normally cost $14 a pop, but when it rains, the prices are slashed in half, and trust us, you’ll be sipping on something special.

Dante Delgado: “The Dragon Margarita: A nice, spicy cocktail. Nice dragon margarita. Lycheetini with lychee puree vodka and then also the watermelon martini, which is the Melontini: A nice, refreshing for South Florida.”

The deal begins at the slightest hint of precipitation.

Dante Delgado: “You can literally wait outside for one or two drops and come running in and say, ‘Listen, it’s raining. We’re pouring,’ and we’ll take care of you.”

Customer: “This deal makes a rainy day not such a bad thing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

No. 3 Social

50 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-395-5811

www.no3social.com/

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., Unit 101

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-530-4176

casasensei.com/

