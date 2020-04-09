Whatsapp restricts number of times messages regarding COVID-19 can be sent by users

Whatsapp has announced restrictions as inaccurate messages are constantly being forwarded via the app.

The company is now limiting the number of recipients to which its users can forward certain messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once a message is forwarded five times, the message can only be sent to one person at a time afterwards.

Users are being urged to stop the spread of unverified information while using the app.

