Officials are giving residents useful suggestions on what to do if you're passing near South Beach as Art Basel kicks off.

Art Basel, the annual art show, returns to Miami Beach, offering a massive platform for renowned artists and galleries to display their works.

“This is a contextual piece, and as you guys will see, we’re here in the beautiful sands of Miami Beach, but we have also built a dive bar where people can come in,” an artist said.

The art show also features a host of events on the sands along Miami Beach.

7Skyforce flew just off the shore, where officials are setting up tents for those events to take place.

With all the events going on expected to bring around 75,000 people to the area, everyone should expect heavy traffic in and around the beach.

Some art lovers told 7News the pains navigating through the crowds are worth it.

“With all of the art that you, there is to see, and everything that there is to do, it’s important to just take a moment and actually experience the work,” said Scope Art Show director Hayley River Smith.

Miami Beach officials suggested anyone traveling to the beach for Art Basel use rideshare services to help reduce traffic.

The City of Miami has also created multiple designated pickup locations for rideshare services heading toward the beach for Art Basel.

