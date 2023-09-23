(CNN) — The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will continue talks Saturday for the fourth straight day, the WGA negotiation committee said in a message to union members.

“Thank you for the wonderful show of support on the picket lines today! It means so much to us as we continue to work toward a deal that writers deserve,” the message said.

CNN has reached out to the AMPTP for comment.

The AMPTP studio bosses — Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav, Disney chief Bob Iger, Netflix co-chief Ted Sarandos, and NBCUniversal studio chairman Donna Langley — resumed negotiations on Wednesday with the WGA.

Warner Bros. Discovery is CNN’s parent company.

The WGA, which represents more than 11,000 members, has been on strike since May 2. The work stoppage reached its 145th day on Saturday and is approaching the longest strike in the union’s history, which lasted 154 days in 1988.

The WGA and AMPTP have been involved in marathon negotations over wages, worker protections, and artificial intelligence.

