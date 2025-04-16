WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - New details are emerging in the arrest of William Levy at a restaurant in Weston, as a worker speaking with a 911 dispatcher described what he described as an alcohol-fueled dining disturbance involving the actor.

7News cameras captured the film and TV star, whose real name is William Gutierrez, as he walked out of the Broward County Jail to face a crowd of reporters, Tuesday evening.

“Nothing really happened. It was just an uncomfortable situation,” said Levy in Spanish. “Just having a drink.”

The prolific film and TV star did not seem too concerned about his arrest for disorderly intoxication and trespassing at Baires Grill, Monday night.

“There was an argument, and I stepped in trying to separate things, trying to keep it from escalating,” the worker told a dispatcher.

But an employee who called 911 had a different story to tell.

“We’re having two drunks in the restaurant, and so, they don’t want to leave,” the employee told a dispatcher.

The employee told the dispatcher that Levy and at least one other person were causing quite a commotion.

“They are drinking too much, and they don’t want to leave, they don’t want to pay the check,” he said. “They argued with another customer, and they are getting more aggressive.”

Levy was arrested. Tuesday morning, the 44-year-old found himself facing Broward Circuit Judge Corey B. Friedman.

“The court does find probable cause,” said Friedman.

The Cuban born-actor, who started his career in telenovelas and later starred in a Tyler Perry movie, paid his bond and was out of jail just a few hours later…

The judge said he’s not to head back to Baires Grill, where he insisted he was only trying to help.

“[I was trying to] de-escalate the situation, and I’m the one who ended up being in handcuffs,” Levy told 7News reporter Nicole Linsalata.

Both charges he is facing are misdemeanors.

