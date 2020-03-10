‘Wendy’ star, director discuss long-gestating Peter Pan reimagining

Everyone knows about Peter Pan, but what about his friend Wendy?

Now she’s getting her time to shine. Deco’s Alex Miranda never grows up — and is here with a look.

Wendy is one of the best Disney characters, but remember when Peter told her that girls talk too much? I mean, where was the uproar over that sexist statement? But I digress.

Wendy is back, and this time, she’s at the center of the action.

Growing up can be so overrated sometimes.

Devin France (as Wendy): “Tell Mom that I’ll be gone for a while, and tell her that I’m being wild as hell.”

Take it from Wendy — yeah, like that Wendy from “Peter Pan” — but she’s telling her own story now.

Devin France (as Wendy): “We can fly? Really fly?”

It’s a reimagining of the classic story you know, with some of the same characters — but it takes a hard right turn and goes places you would never expect it to go.

Devin France: “It’s got a lot of action and adventure, and it’s really — I think it’s got a really good meaning behind it.”

Devin France was cast as the title character when she was only 7 years old, but when you’re born to be a movie star, the cameras find you fast.

Devin France: “Me and Wendy are both really adventurous and curious and super outgoing. and she’s so helpful to everyone. And I think, when I played Wendy, I could really go into character with her, because Wendy is me.”

I believe it, and so does director Benh Zeitlin, who co-wrote “Wendy” with his sister, Eliza. They walked the talk, filming the epic on Montserrat, an island south of Antigua.

Benh Zeitlin: “We sort of also wanted to have the greatest adventure we’ve ever had, and we sort of designed this film that would let us live that. We very much did for a very long time, and it was a spectacular experience.”

And for all of you who are having some trouble with this whole adulting thing — God help us– Devin says this movie just might be for you.

Devin France: “Instead of just being a Peter Pan movie about never growing up, that this is going to have such a deeper meaning, and it’s going to be therapeutic, I think, for some people, maybe, and it might help them.”

Devin, like I said, was 7 years old when she signed on, and it took seven years to make “Wendy,” so think about this: she has spent half her life in and out of the middle of the ocean making the movie. She really is the real deal.

“Wendy” hits theaters this Friday.

