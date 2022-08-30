Elves and man are in their last alliance in the new Amazon Prime series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” It’s the prequel to “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” Now, fans can travel back to Middle Earth and see the rise of its dark lord as he tries to take over.

There’s a new era of “Middle Earth” for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien to explore in “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The new show is a prequel to “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” and features some familiar names from the elves.

Morfydd Clark: “It’s really the job of dreams. I’m, I got to learn so many skills, I got to work with so many people, like work with the best craftsmen in all of New Zealand.”

And the humans too.

Maxim Baldry: “There’s signposts along the way for some of the canon characters that we, that we kind of, you know, the trajectory that you’re going towards. But the exciting thing is how do you get there?”

And who can forget the Dwarves.

Owain Arthur: “‘Durin is a prince of Khazad-dûm, and he’s in line, you know, to the first in line to the throne. He’s married to Disa, and he’s friends with Elrond.”

The hobbits aren’t a part of this story, but you will see their close relatives, the harfoots.

Markella Kavenagh: “They’re quite hilarious, and they, they’ve got a lot of heart and a lot of, a lot of joy even, you know, amidst all of the danger that constantly is around the corner for them.”

One of the dangers they have to face is the dark power shadowing “Middle Earth.”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will be on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2.

