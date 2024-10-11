MIAMI (WSVN) - Fans of beloved reggaeton artist El Taiger are demanding justice, one day after the announcement of his death following a shooting in Miami.

7News cameras on Friday captured a growing makeshift memorial, as fans who learned that the 37-year-old musician lost the fight for his life continue to leave mementos.

Meanwhile, City of Miami Police are searching for Damian Valdez-Galloso. The 49-year-old is wanted for questioning in the death of the popular performer.

“We lost a good Cuban legend. It affects the Cuban community,” said fan Christopher Valez. “That’s why he was one of the greatest artists; like, he made a lot of hits.”

The singer, born José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 3 inside a Mercedes-Benz SUV along Northwest 17th Street, near Ninth Avenue.

As news of the shooting spread, people started gathering at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the victim was taken in critical condition, and praying for his recovery.

On Thursday, El Taiger’s management team announced his passing on his Instagram page.

That night, a crowd of grieving fans met at the memorial, located where the singer was found last week, as many passing vehicles played his music.

“What happened to him is sad,” said fan Jonathan Esponda.

Fans left candles, flowers, plush animals and messages as they remember the life of the 37-year-old who was a star in the Cuban community.

“He was my friend, and he was a singer,” said Esponda. “He was big for our community, really big in our community.”

“He made us happy, he made us dance,” said fan Daniel Andrade.

There’s a reward of up to $5,000 dollars for information that leads to an arrest.

“Whoever did it should be caught,” said fan Aracely Quijano.

“We need justice for what they did to him,” said Esponda.

If you have any information on this shooting or Valdez-Galloso’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

