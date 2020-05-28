We Are One brings together 20 film fests for 10-day fundraiser on YouTube

Twenty film festivals, 10 days and one big event. Film festivals are going virtual, a lot of them, and you can watch them on YouTube for the low price of zero dollars.

Now’s your chance to attend a prestigious film festival like the VIP that you are.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival is bringing 20 different fests together for a 10-day streaming event on YouTube.

Jane Rosenthal, director, We Are One “We’re trying to peek behind the curtain, if you will.”

Oh, we will, all right.

We Are One is streaming content from Sundance, Cannes, Tribeca, the Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival, just to name a few.

The goal?

Jane Rosenthal: “Let anyone in who is interested and to take a look at what happens at these different festivals.”

John Legend (as Crow, voice of): “Let’s see what you’re really made of.”

There are animated shorts, like “Crow: The Legend,” featuring the voice of John Legend.

One of the documentaries is “Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records.” It’s about how the record label introduced reggae and Caribbean influences into the British music scene.

There are also plenty of feature films, of course. Prepare for subtitles: the festival does include movies from all over the world.

Tun Lin (as himself): “My name is Tun Lin.”

Get this: you can watch a variety of films through 360 virtual reality, and there are even panel discussions with directors, like everyone’s favorite: “Parasite” Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho.

Bong Joon-ho: “Thank you. I will drink until next morning. Thank you.”

Content begins streaming Friday and runs until June 7. It’s free, but the festival is asking for donations for COVID relief efforts.

