Wayne Brady talks to Deco about hosting triple-threat show ‘Game of Talents’

Fox’s “Game of Talents” is oozing with, you guessed it, talent. From the host to the contestants, everyone has skills. Deco got a preview of the new show. Check it out.

Fox’s new show, “Game of Talents” is a little bit of everything.

Hosted by Wayne Brady, it’s a game show, a talent show and a quiz show wrapped into one.

Wayne Brady: “It gives you performance, like, let’s say in ‘America’s Got Talent.’ It gives you game show, like, let’s say, a ‘Let’s Make a Deal,’ and it gives you me.”

Teams of two are out to win tons of money. All they have to do is figure out a mystery performer’s hidden talent.

Wayne Brady: “Whether you are a gymnast, whether you are a break dancer, whether you’re a gospel singer or an animal tamer, a Rubik’s Cube guy, a professional video game artist, a lawyer, a janitor, whatever you do, kill it.”

The performers have all sorts of skills and sometimes even leave Wayne stunned.

Wayne Brady: “I’m always impressed when people love their craft, or love what they do so much that they devote their lives to it, and that they’re good at it.”

Wayne is a singer, dancer and actor. He knows talent when he sees it and isn’t afraid to join in.

Wayne Brady: “A few times I get a chance to jump in and maybe sing with one of the singing acts or dance with the dancers or get a drum lesson. I’m a big kid in a candy store.”

Sometimes, even the host learns a thing or two on the show.

Wayne Brady: “I like when I need to ask someone, ‘Hey, show me how you did that?’ That’s why I respect talented people so much.”

You can catch “Game of Talents” Wednesday at 9 p.m. right here on 7.

