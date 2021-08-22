It’s the perfect soup for the summer, and obviously, no heat is needed. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs cubed fresh watermelon

3 large roma tomatoes, halved and cored

1 small (1/2 lb) cucumber, peeled and seeded

1 medium red bell pepper, cored

1/2 small red onion, peeled

3 small garlic cloves, peeled

1/3 cup packed fresh mint leaves

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp champagne vinegar

1 tsp fine sea salt

1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp ground cumin

Croutons for optional garnish

Method of Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Puree for 1 minute, or until the soup reaches your desired consistency. Taste and season with extra salt, pepper, and/or cumin if needed.

Refrigerate in a sealed container for 4 hours, or until completely chilled.

Serve cold, topped with your desired garnishes.

Enjoy!

