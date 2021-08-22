It’s the perfect soup for the summer, and obviously, no heat is needed. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1.5 lbs cubed fresh watermelon
3 large roma tomatoes, halved and cored
1 small (1/2 lb) cucumber, peeled and seeded
1 medium red bell pepper, cored
1/2 small red onion, peeled
3 small garlic cloves, peeled
1/3 cup packed fresh mint leaves
3 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp champagne vinegar
1 tsp fine sea salt
1/2 tsp freshly cracked black pepper
1/4 tsp ground cumin
Croutons for optional garnish
Method of Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Puree for 1 minute, or until the soup reaches your desired consistency. Taste and season with extra salt, pepper, and/or cumin if needed.
Refrigerate in a sealed container for 4 hours, or until completely chilled.
Serve cold, topped with your desired garnishes.
Enjoy!
