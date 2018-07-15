Watermelon Cucumber Salad/Belkys

(WSVN) - Hot summer days call for cool treats, and we’ve got one that’s great with meals or all by itself any time of day or night. That’s what’s on the menu today, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Watermelon Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

Small, seedless watermelon, cut into cubes

English cucumber, peeled and cubed, equal parts to watermelon

1/4 red onion, sliced thin (or less, to taste)

3 tbs. olive oil

1 lime, juice

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

2 tbs. fresh mint, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Cube watermelon and cucumber, slice onion and mix together with olive oil, lime juice, feta cheese, mint and salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes or more.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 6-8

