There’s music in the air in Fort Lauderdale. It’s not coming from a club or a bar or a concert hall.

Summer’s coming and Water taxi is back with Taxi Tunes. And we’re all singing a song of joy.

Music fans are filled with burning love, now that Taxi Tunes have returned.

Chloe Dosset: “So the Taxi Tunes is a cruise that happens every Friday in the summertime.”

There are worse ways to kick off your weekend than getting on-board this Water Taxi wonder.

Chloe Dosset: “A ride on Taxi Tunes means that you get to listen to local musicians, have happy hour-priced drinks from the bar and enjoy beautiful sunset views on the Intracoastal.”

Nothing beats rolling on the waterway with a drink in your hand and tunes in your ears.

Chloe Dosset: “Well it’s unique to Fort Lauderdale, in any city you can go to a bar and listen to live music, but only on the Water Taxi in Fort Lauderdale can you listen to live music on the water.”

It’s a multi-level maritime experience with enough grog to make a sailor blush.

Chloe Dosset: “It’s on a double-decker Water Taxi boat. We offer a fully stocked bar so you can get margaritas or canned cocktails, it’s all up to you.”

Once the captain mans the wheel and the taxi is motoring along, your memorable adventure is underway.

Relax and enjoy the view.

Chloe Dosset: “The cruise leaves at 6:30 p.m. and it lasts until 9:30 p.m. On the Intracoastal Waterway you can see million dollar homes and super yachts that are unique to Fort Lauderdale.”

Another thing that’s really cool about Taxi Tunes, it always working, whether you live here or are just passing through.

Chloe Dosset: “Taxi Tunes is perfect for residents locals or guests visiting Fort Lauderdale that want a unique activity.”

Don’t plan on taking a taxi ride all by yourself. That’s not happening.

Chloe Dosset: “The boat fits about 120 people, so it does get pretty full.”

See the sights, sing the songs, sip the drinks, Taxi Tunes is calling your name.

Jenny De Borja: “I think Taxi Tunes is an amazing idea. It’s a great activity to end the week and start the weekend.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi

watertaxi.com



