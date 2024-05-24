(WSVN) - Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” bringing back everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed ghost, Beetlejuice.

The sequel features returning stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, along with new cast members Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe.

Directed by Tim Burton, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is set to hit theaters on September 6.

Checkout the latest trailer and get ready to say his name–just not three times!

