(CNN) — Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent of CNN, says it has received “multiple” expressions of interest from potential buyers, indicating that Paramount Skydance is not the only suitor for the media company.

In a Tuesday morning statement, WBD said its board of directors has started a “review of strategic alternatives,” which could result in a sale of the entire company, or a continuation of the current break-up plan.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been preparing to split the company into two, believing Warner Bros. (which would house the HBO Max streaming service and the movie studio) and Discovery Global (which would house CNN and other cable channels) will be much more highly valued that way.

However, Paramount recently made an initial overture for all of WBD, signaling that a behind-the-scenes bidding war may be underway. The WBD board rebuffed the offer, two people with knowledge of the matter told CNN last week. One of the sources said both sides recognized it was a “lowball” proposal by Paramount’s new CEO, David Ellison.

“It’s no surprise that the significant value of our portfolio is receiving increased recognition by others in the market,” Zaslav said in a statement. “After receiving interest from multiple parties, we have initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to identify the best path forward to unlock the full value of our assets.”

There was no immediate confirmation about which other entities would-be buyers constitute.

Shares in WBD spiked more than 7% in premarket trading amid ongoing investor speculation about the company’s value.

The company outlined several options: The already-planned split, “a transaction for the entire company,” “separate transactions for its Warner Bros. and/or Discovery Global businesses,” and “an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to our shareholders.”

