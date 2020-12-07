‘Wander Darkly’ stars Sienna Miller, Diego Luna open up about metaphysical drama

Normally, we love relationship drama — when it’s not ours, of course — but one couple’s bickering takes an unexpectedly deadly turn in a new movie starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna. For more, we go to Deco’s Alex Miranda.

“Wander Darkly” isn’t your typical Hollywood drama. Like, normally, when a couple goes out on a date night, they’re alive for all of it, but for one couple, there could be an upside to everything crashing down.

Questioning the direction of a relationship?

Sienna Miller (as Adrienne): “Are you happy?”

Diego Luna (as Matteo): “Yeah, sure.”

Sienna Miller (as Adrienne): “Oh, that’s convincing.”

In the new surreal drama “Wander Darkly,” one couple gets a wake-up call they did not see coming.

Sienna Miller (as Adrienne): “Why are we even together?”

Diego Luna (as Matteo): “We have a newborn baby, we just closed escrow. Do you wanna split up?”

Sienna Miller plays Adrienne, a new mother who gets into a serious car serious accident with her partner, Matteo, played by Gabriel Luna, but after waking up in the hospital, she is convinced she’s actually dead — or close to it.

Alex Miranda: “You’ve got to dig deep for a role like this, right? We’re talking about layers and layers of acting.”

Sienna Miller: “I think I really hit, like, the depths of whatever grief exists in me, or what I could access. I felt like there was no further that I could go with it.”

It’s a metaphysical story where the past becomes present … and future.

Diego Luna (as Matteo): “Should we start from the beginning?”

Sienna Miller (as Adrienne): “Of time?”

Diego Luna (as Matteo): “Of us.”

Diego Luna: “I love the reflection of memory, and how the same event can be so different for you, even though we were there together.”

Alex Miranda: “I think we all connect to this, right? Because, if we’re having issues in a relationship, we always think back to the beginning.”

Sienna Miller: “The idea of going back to the inception of a relationship and unpicking that with your partner, that was the piece that I found really intriguing, and I knew as an actor, to go on that kind of a journey would be really challenging.”

Which can make on-set chemistry that much more important.

Sienna Miller: “If I’d had anybody else opposite me, I don’t know that I would have been able to be what I was in this film, which was open.”

Diego Luna (as Matteo): “This was real. This is real.”

Sienna Miller: “I think we really needed to lean on each other to get through it. It was hard.”

And it just might get those wheels turning.

Diego Luna: “There is no way not to start asking yourself personal questions about the relations you’ve had in life.”

You can watch “Wander Darkly” on digital and On Demand this Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.