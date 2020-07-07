Walt Disney World theme parks set to begin reopening Saturday

(WSVN) - The happiest place on earth is reopening.

Walt Disney World theme parks will begin resuming operations as early as Saturday.

Walt Disney World Resort cast members prepare for opening with health and safety as a focus. https://t.co/CutO0Tu3h5 pic.twitter.com/hoWsqRWjl5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 3, 2020

The company put out a video showing workers getting ready to welcome guests back.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open on Saturday, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot will open July 15.

Their new normal policy includes booking park reservations, mandatory masks and temperature checks.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.