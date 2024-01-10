LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World has put its prepandemic perks back in place for all of its theme parks.

The entertainment resort complex’s pandemic changes, including reservations and Park Hopper time restraints, are now a thing of the past.

This means guests don’t have to pick which park to visit before buying tickets, and park hopping is available any time of day.

Last but not least, Disney’s dining plans, the Quick-Service Disney Dining Plan and the standard Disney Dining Plan, are back in business for the first time in four years, inviting parkgoers to be their guest.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.