(WSVN) - Kick off the fall season by reeling in a fresh catch off the Keys! We’ve got the perfect recipe to go with it, and it requires very little cooking. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Cristian Mosquera
The Restaurant: Sol By The Sea, Key Largo
The Dish: Wahoo Ceviche
Ingredients:
8 oz thin sliced Wahoo
Ingredients for Avocado Puree:
2ea avocado
4 tablespoon sour cream
1 tablespoon lime juice
Salt to taste
Ingredients for Kimchi Radish:
¼ cup kimchi base
¼ cup julienne radishes
Ingredients for Crab Salad:
½ pound jumbo lump crab
2 tablespoon chives chopped
½ teaspoon lemon zest
¼ teaspoon lime zest
¼ teaspoon orange zest
1 tablespoon horseradish
2 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and Pepper to taste
Ingredients for Pineapple Gastrique:
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup honey
Method of Preparation:
For the avocado puree:
- Blend all ingredients until smooth, season as needed.
For the kimchi radish:
- 5 minutes before making the wahoo, mix the radishes and kimchi base and reserve.
For the crab salad:
- Gently mix all ingredients without breaking the crab lumps, season to taste.
For the pineapple gastrique:
- Add all the ingredients to a small sauce pot and let them reduce to ¾
For the Wahoo:
- Clean wahoo well and pad with towels. Slice thin.
To Plate:
- Place a small portion of avocado puree on the plate and spread long ways using a spoon.
- Place sliced wahoo on top.
- Add kimchi radishes, then crab salad.
- Finish by drizzling the pineapple gastrique over the ceviche and top with cilantro.
Sol By The Sea
(Located at Playa Largo Resort & Spa)
97450 Overseas Highway
Key Largo, FL 33037
305-853-1001
www.playalargoresort.com/dining/sol-by-the-sea
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.