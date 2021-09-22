(WSVN) - Kick off the fall season by reeling in a fresh catch off the Keys! We’ve got the perfect recipe to go with it, and it requires very little cooking. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Cristian Mosquera

The Restaurant: Sol By The Sea, Key Largo

The Dish: Wahoo Ceviche

Ingredients:

8 oz thin sliced Wahoo

Ingredients for Avocado Puree:

2ea avocado

4 tablespoon sour cream

1 tablespoon lime juice

Salt to taste

Ingredients for Kimchi Radish:

¼ cup kimchi base

¼ cup julienne radishes

Ingredients for Crab Salad:

½ pound jumbo lump crab

2 tablespoon chives chopped

½ teaspoon lemon zest

¼ teaspoon lime zest

¼ teaspoon orange zest

1 tablespoon horseradish

2 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Ingredients for Pineapple Gastrique:

1 cup pineapple juice

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup honey

Method of Preparation:

For the avocado puree:

Blend all ingredients until smooth, season as needed.

For the kimchi radish:

5 minutes before making the wahoo, mix the radishes and kimchi base and reserve.

For the crab salad:

Gently mix all ingredients without breaking the crab lumps, season to taste.

For the pineapple gastrique:

Add all the ingredients to a small sauce pot and let them reduce to ¾

For the Wahoo:

Clean wahoo well and pad with towels. Slice thin.

To Plate:

Place a small portion of avocado puree on the plate and spread long ways using a spoon.

Place sliced wahoo on top.

Add kimchi radishes, then crab salad.

Finish by drizzling the pineapple gastrique over the ceviche and top with cilantro.

Sol By The Sea

(Located at Playa Largo Resort & Spa)

97450 Overseas Highway

Key Largo, FL 33037

305-853-1001

www.playalargoresort.com/dining/sol-by-the-sea

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.