(WSVN) - Kick off the fall season by reeling in a fresh catch off the Keys! We’ve got the perfect recipe to go with it, and it requires very little cooking. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Cristian Mosquera
The Restaurant: Sol By The Sea, Key Largo
The Dish: Wahoo Ceviche

Ingredients:

8 oz thin sliced Wahoo

Ingredients for Avocado Puree:

2ea avocado
4 tablespoon sour cream
1 tablespoon lime juice
Salt to taste

Ingredients for Kimchi Radish:

¼ cup kimchi base
¼ cup julienne radishes

Ingredients for Crab Salad:

½ pound jumbo lump crab
2 tablespoon chives chopped
½ teaspoon lemon zest
¼ teaspoon lime zest
¼ teaspoon orange zest
1 tablespoon horseradish
2 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and Pepper to taste

Ingredients for Pineapple Gastrique:

1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup honey

Method of Preparation:

For the avocado puree:

  • Blend all ingredients until smooth, season as needed.

For the kimchi radish:

  • 5 minutes before making the wahoo, mix the radishes and kimchi base and reserve.

For the crab salad:

  • Gently mix all ingredients without breaking the crab lumps, season to taste.

For the pineapple gastrique:

  • Add all the ingredients to a small sauce pot and let them reduce to ¾

For the Wahoo:

  • Clean wahoo well and pad with towels. Slice thin.

To Plate:

  • Place a small portion of avocado puree on the plate and spread long ways using a spoon.
  • Place sliced wahoo on top.
  • Add kimchi radishes, then crab salad.
  • Finish by drizzling the pineapple gastrique over the ceviche and top with cilantro.

Sol By The Sea
(Located at Playa Largo Resort & Spa)
97450 Overseas Highway
Key Largo, FL 33037
305-853-1001
www.playalargoresort.com/dining/sol-by-the-sea

