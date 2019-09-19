Wade, Union put $32.5M Miami Beach mega mansion up for sale

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are moving out of South Florida, and they have put their Miami Beach mansion up for sale.

It can be yours for a cool $32.5 million.

Fans who miss Miami being known as Wade County need not fear. The basketball legend, a three-time NBA champion, is often out and about in the 305.

Tuesday night, Wade was at his restaurant 800° Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura.

“We’re just having a little fun,” he said in cellphone video.

Wade was celebrating the one-year anniversary of his eatery with his partner and former teammate Udonis Haslem.

“I’m not great, but I’m good at what I know how to cook,” said Haslem.

“What’s that, breakfast eggs?” retorted Wade.

But that’s not all the former basketball star has been up to on Wednesday. He also listed his mega mansion.

And the pricey, 14,000-square-foot estate does not disappoint.

Boasting a stunning Biscayne Bay waterfront view, the property has six bedrooms and nine full bathrooms.

Its walk-in closet, which is the size of a room, is a fashionista’s dream.

It also features its own hair salon, an outdoor basketball court, a playground for children and a large angular swimming pool.

But the best part is that the house comes with a lot of memories of a Miami sports legend living in it — with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, and their beautiful family — and that is priceless.

Wade is currently living in Los Angeles and enjoying his retirement, but he said Miami will always be home. Just not this one.

