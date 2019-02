(WSVN) - A beautiful father-daughter moment between Heat legend Dwayne Wade and his baby Kaavia popped up on social media.

Wade posted the first of what will surely be many daddy-daughter dances with Kaavia on the social media platform, Tuesday.

As of Tuesday night, the post already had more than 200,000 views.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.