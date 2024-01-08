COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic parade Coconut Grove parade let people strut their stuff this weekend.

A crazy cast of characters assembled at the 40th annual King Mango Strut parade, Sunday afternoon.

Participants donned wacky colors and goofy costumes, all to celebrate the funnier side of living in South Florida.

Crowds danced down the street and rode in decorated cars to the beat of a bongo rhythm.

