W Fort Lauderdale offers private concerts on your oceanfront suite’s balcony

It feels like it’s been 84 years since we’ve all been to a real-life concert, but one hotel in Fort Lauderdale says they know how to fix that. It involves a social distancing-safe, private show. Our own Alex Miranda has the story.

Need a break from it all?

Anna Macdiarmid, W Fort Lauderdale: “This is amazing. You’re facing the Atlantic Ocean. You have everything below us here. We have our pool deck.”

OK, I’m in! But what if I told you the W Fort Lauderdale could get even better?

Now, when you book an oceanfront suite, you can also hear some Suite Sounds in a private balcony concert.

Anna Macdiarmid: “Everybody’s at home. They can’t go to a concert. We decided to bring the concert to the hotel.”

Just choose from an acoustic guitar duo, a keyboardist, violinist, saxophonist or DJ.

Alex Miranda: “I thought that the DJs were just posing when they stand here, but you’re saying they really do something?”

DJ Amaris: “They really do mix!”

OK, I knew they were doing something! And with this new amenity…

DJ Amaris: “Press play.”

Alex Miranda: “Aye!”

DJ Amaris told me all you gotta do is move to the beat.

DJ Amaris: “Either you have a head nod, your foot tapping, or you have your own little dance.”

You don’t have to tell me twice.

Sorry for the confusion. These concerts are for you to sit back and enjoy.

Anna Macdiarmid: “From an anniversary to a family function to birthdays to anything.”

It’s $350 for 30 minutes and $700 for an hour. Just make sure to get your money’s worth.

Alex Miranda: “It’s the perfect addition to your day!”

But, maybe not too much.

OK, time to call it a night.

Alex Miranda: “Lena, I’m trying to sleep!”

It’s best to call the hotel to make your reservation since the rooms have to be oceanfront in order to add the Suite Sounds option.

Plus, you can tell them which kind of musician you want.

FOR MORE INFO:

W Fort Lauderdale

401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-8200

www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/fllwh-w-fort-lauderdale

