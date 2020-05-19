Voice cast of ‘Scoob!’ and other celebs weigh in on post-lockdown plans

Things in the U.S. are slowly returning to a new normal, but it doesn’t change the fact that everyone’s been on lockdown for months. Now your favorite celebs are telling Deco about what they can’t wait to do once it’s safe.

Will Forte (as Shaggy, voice of): “So, like, imagine this: you’re journeying down the boardwalk of life all by your lonesome.”

Let’s face it. Since this whole quarantine thing started, it’s been hard not to feel a little lonely and overwhelmed.

Amanda Seyfried (as Daphne, voice of): “I can’t. I can’t breathe.”

Scooby-Doo and the rest of Mystery Incorporated are like family, but even this gang has had to keep their distance from each other.

Will Forte: “It’s tough. It’s tough to sit around.”

Will Forte is the voice of Shaggy in the new movie “Scoob!” He told Deco about what he’s looking forward to the most once corona concerns have calmed down.

Will Forte: “Giving my mom a big hug. We call each other a bunch, but she’s doing a good job of staying safe and distancing from people.”

Will’s co-star, Amanda Seyfried, plays Daphne, and she’s got something else on her mind.

Amanda Seyfried: “Oh, my God. Target, y’know?”

Preach, girl!

Amanda also can’t wait to see her loved ones.

Amanda Seyfried: “I wanna see my sister. I wanna see my friends. I want my daughter to be able to go to school.”

Rebecca Black: (singing) “Partying, partying, yeah! Partying, partying, yeah!”

Singer Rebecca Black isn’t necessarily looking forward to partying on a Friday, but she is looking forward to some human interaction.

Rebecca Black: “Talking to people in person, writing music with people in person. I cannot wait to hug somebody. Oh, my God, to like smell sweat or something. I don’t know.”

Pitbull: (rapping) “I believe that we will win. I believe that we will win. I believe that we will win.”

Pitbull released an inspiring anthem during lockdown, called “I Believe That We Will Win,” but as for Mr. 305 and what he is planning to do when this is all over…

Pitbull: “I’m gonna be here, continuing, trying to help those that need it the most. I’m gonna be out here, still leading by example and finding a way to fight for everybody that needs it out there.”

