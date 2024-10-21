MIAMI (WSVN) - There’s something new for visitors at one of South Florida’s most historic landmarks.

The Vizcaya Museum and Gardens opened its newly renovated Vizcaya Café and Gift Shop, as well as its Farmers Market, Sunday morning.

Officials said the reopening of the café comes after a years-long restoration.

Sheila Gutierrez with Vizcaya Village said a number of vendors offer something for everyone.

“Yeah, so we have fresh produce from our partners, Urban Oasis Project, who get produce from local farms in our community, South Florida, and you can find baked goods, artisan goods, artisanal crafts, a little bit of everything,” she said.

The original Vizcaya Village was built along the Main House back around 1916. It was designed to house crops and farm animals.

The market is open every Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

