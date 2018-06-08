If you’re out and about this weekend and feeling the need for something a little more spiritual than a nightclub, a new exhibit promises to help you find inner peace. A group of Tibetan monks are visiting South Florida — and they’re inviting the public to join them and feel the zen.

A group of monks, students of the Dalai Lama, are in South Florida spreading a message of peace, kindness and compassion.

Julia Andrews, executive director, Coral Springs Museum of Art :”This is the Sacred Art Tour, this is the third year that they’ve visited the Coral Springs Museum of Art. It’s a wonderful cultural experience that the community should be able to see.”

The monks are hosting a week of culture at the Coral Springs Museum of Art.

Geshe Monlam Gyatso, Tibetan monk: “My name is Geshe Monlam Gyatso. We have some purpose to do a religious study here, to make a contribution to healing and peace.”

During their stay, the monks are creating a sand mandala. It’s an art form made of millions of colored grains of sand, laid out in complex patterns.

Geshe Monlam Gyatso: “The mandala means, actually, a cycle in Sanskrit, and mandala sometimes symbolizes universal perfection.”

Tibetan artwork will also be on sale, with proceeds going to a monastery in India.

The monks will not just fill your spirit — they’ll fill your stomach.

Geshe Monlam Gyatso: “Tibetan food is very special. The name is ‘momo.'”

The event features a homemade lunch with “momo,” a traditional dumpling filled with vegetables. It’s all part of an experience designed to bring a little culture and a little peace.

Julia Andrews: “It’s once in a lifetime. It really is. It’s once in a lifetime.”

The Sacred Art Tour runs through Sunday.

