It’s been almost three years since “Game of Thrones” ended, but the world of Westeros is getting new life across the pond.

It’s a fantasy world come to life!

Linen Mill Studios in Northern Ireland, where a lot of the show was filmed, is putting sets, costumes, and props on display.

The studio tour will allow fans to get up close and personal with items used in the actual hit series, but don’t just take our word for it.

Ian Beattie, who was on the show, was blown away too!

Ian Beattie: “I think the fans are just going to be delighted with a studio tour, because everything they see here was used in the show. These are the actual sets that we walked on. These are the actual costumes we wore and swords we swung, you name it, it’s all here.”

The tour will also feature some interactive experiences for fans and opens Friday.

