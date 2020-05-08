Virtual concert benefits program mentoring Miami-Dade students through music

MIAMI (WSVN) - A virtual concert that took place at a Miami gastrobar has raised over $20,000 for a program that mentors Miami-Dade County Public Schools students through music.

Multiple musicians and singers came together at Neme Gastro Bar for #305forGood, a virtual concert benefiting musicians who mentor students, Friday night.

Although social distancing has really put a stop to the music, musicians like Desiree Bannister are not stopping.

“Music is uplifting, it’s healing, and it’s necessary at this moment,” Bannister said.

Like most entertainers, all of her gigs have been cancelled, and there are no new ones on the calendar.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Bannister said. “You have to find a different way to sustain yourself.”

While her gigs are on hold, she is continuing to fill that time with her non-profit work at Guitars Over Guns, which mentors M-DCPS students with music.

“Especially support the mentors who are supporting children because they’re the ones who need us the most right now,” Bannister said.

Her actions have not gone unnoticed.

“These are the people who inspire our kids every single day,” M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said. “During these times of stress, people want to connect with something that’s really important, and there’s nothing like music and the arts to bring community together.”

Performers from Guitars Over Guns, Miami Music Project and M-DCPS have raised money to do right by all the artists who continue to heal through song during these difficult, silent times. So far, the concert tonight has raised over $24,000.

“I have a violinist playing tonight, for example, that is teaching every single day online and trying to give back,” Anna Klimala of the Miami Music Project said.

Although the concert is not open to the public, they streamed it on Facebook Live while observing social distancing.

The concert also marked the end of a lot of giving for the school district.

“[Friday], we completed the distribution of over two-and-a-half million meals, including 20,000 hot meals to the poorest people in our community,” Carvalho said.

People were able to tune in to the livestream for free online, but organizers encouraged viewers to donate.

