Virgin Voyages, known for its adults-only cruises, is welcoming young adults aged 18 to 26 to sail for free as part of a new promotion.

The offer would allow there “kids” to enjoy complimentary fares, provided certain conditions are met.

To take advantage of this promotion, travelers must book their trips by August 23 and complete heir travel by the end of this year.

While the promotion opens up a unique opportunity for college-age young adults to experience a luxury cruise, the details and conditions of the offer are available on Virgin Voyages’ website.

