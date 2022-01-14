Working out can be brutal. Finding the motivation to hit the gym, it can be even tougher, but the right outfit can make all the difference. Deco’s checking out a local brand that’s putting the “fit” in fitness.

Fergie had the right idea, so did Ciara, and of course, Megan Thee Stallion, but you don’t have to be a celeb to look like one when you’re working on your fitness.

Fitness Coach and Author Jennifer Nicole Lee knows a thing or two about health and wellness, and she wants to help you start the year feeling like a VIP queen.

Jennifer Nicole Lee: “A VIP queen is a woman who holds herself at a level of excellence. It’s almost like an MVP of her life. She just vibrates higher. She’s a modern-day, multi-tasking woman who deserves it all and she gets it.”

Girl power is totally the message of her new clothing and accessories line.

Jennifer Nicole Lee: “VIP Queen is a lifestyle brand collection from clothing, drink wear, hats, backpacks and more.”

The collection includes items like matching tank tops and joggers sets, tees and sweatshirts and even bags for the girl on the go.

Jennifer says the idea is…

Jennifer Nicole Lee: “They’re so cute you wanna put ’em on and work out. They actually motivate you to work out. I pulled on my iconic symbols like lightning bolts, crowns, so when you look at it, you smile and it boosts your spirit.”

These clothes aren’t just cute, they’re comfy too!

Jennifer Nicole Lee: “When you wear the VIP Queen collection, you don’t feel confined and constricted. You feel very comfortable but polished and pulled together.”

Which is super important when you’re moving around and working up a sweat.

Jennifer Nicole Lee: “It really’s like, almost like Wonder Woman putting on her uniform, her superhero outfit, and you feel beautiful, no matter what your size, your shape. We’re all about inclusivity.”

And if you’re the kind of person who loves to coordinate your outfit, there’s even a matching cup for your water. Jennifer says little details like that go a long way when it comes to boosting your self confidence.

Jennifer Nicole Lee: “It’s about knowing you’re of worth and celebrating that beautiful VIP queen inside of you. It just wakes up that energy. It evokes it, and then you’re like, ‘Hey, I look pretty darn cute here.'”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.