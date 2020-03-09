Vin Diesel, ‘Bloodshot’ co-stars talk superpowers, commitment and heroic parenting

Vin Diesel has a new movie where he’s neither fast, furious or tree-based, so he’s really stretching his acting abilities. Deco’s Alex Miranda spent the weekend with him and his “Bloodshot” co-stars, and he is here with the story.

Imagine reliving the worst day of your life over and over again — like, Shireen, that one time all gas stations ran out of wine and, Lynn, when you lost that firefighter calendar and didn’t know what day it was.

Well, Vin Diesel is dying and coming back to life so many times it’ll make your head spin, in the new action flick “Bloodshot” — but when I sat down with the cast, we were reliving some happier times.

Vin Diesel’s new live-action comic book adaptation, “Bloodshot,” is kind of like “Groundhog Day” meets your worst nightmare.

Vin Diesel (as Bloodshot): “You made me, but you can’t control me forever.”

Vin plays a soldier who was killed in combat but brought back to life by a company aiming to turn him into a superhero.

Vin Diesel “It’s really about manipulation. It’s really about forcing someone to do something that they have no idea.”

But when the mastermind behind this technology has his wife murdered — or so it seems — this revenge plot becomes a bit of a love story, too.

Alex Miranda: “What would you say is the thing that you’ve done in your life to prove that you love someone the most?”

Lamorne Morris: “Whoa! Kiss with the eyes open.”

Eiza Gonzalez: “Oh, my! I knew something was going to come.'”

Eiza Gonzalez: “I was filming very very far from home in Europe, and my partner was here, and I would sort of, if I had an early, like, wrap on Friday, I’d get on the plane, and I would fly 13 hours just to spend the day with him and go back.”

Sam Heughan: “I got a tattoo.”

Alex Miranda: “A tattoo?”

Sam Heughan: “A matching tattoo.”

Eiza Gonzalez: “He got a matching tattoo!”

Lamorne Morris: “Wait, you did? With who?”

Sam Heughan: “Hazel.”

Lamorne Morris: “What’s the tattoo?”

Sam Heughan: “It’s a frog.”

Ahh, the look of regret. And when I asked Sam if he could take advantage of his character’s superhuman abilities, we learned a little more.

Sam Heughan: “I think I’d be like Bloodshot and regenerate, so you could stay young forever.”

Eiza Gonzalez: “We’re so vain. What is happening?”

Sam Heughan: “And if you got a tattoo, it would just disappear.”

Eiza Gonzalez: “Oh, my Lordy!”

Ouch! But with Vin, our love talk was all parenting — how he manages to be dad to his three kids and the Hollywood leading man we know.

“Vin Diesel: They’re the ones, and myself, that will have to make the sacrifice by being apart from one another. so it definitely makes you even that much more selective.”

This role is Vin Diesel’s first live-action superhero. He voiced Groot and Baby Groot in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, but that was all in CG.

“Bloodshot” blasts its way into theaters on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.