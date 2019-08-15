Villa Azur: Creating a magical experience for Miami Spice

Miami Spice is in full swing here in SoFlo, and there’s tons of great spots in town to check out. If you’re looking for something more than just good food, Deco found a spot that’s working their magic in an unexpected way.

Magician: “What was your card?”

Customers: “Hearts. Nine of hearts.”

Magician: “You chose the nine? Flip it over.”

Customers: “Come on!”

Villa Azur has a unique calling card. The SoBe hotspot is adding a touch of magic to Miami Spice and not only with their yummy food.

Geneviève Bernard, Villa Azur: “When you come to Villa Azur, there’s more than just the dining experience. We take it to the next level. We’re always gonna try to surprise you.”

Nothing brings the oohs and ahhs like dinner and a show, and at this Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, your table is center stage.

Geneviève Bernard: “The magician will come to your table unexpectedly and will definitely play some tricks that will blow you away.”

Magic isn’t the only way this place keeps guests guessing during spice season. Villa Azur changes its menu every two weeks, and Deco got a sneak peek at what’s coming up next.

Geneviève Bernard: “We definitely could not offer the Miami Spice menu without offering the Branzino. You will definitely taste the South of France having this dish.”

Fish, steak and pasta are the real stars here, but you can’t forget about the opening act.

Geneviève Bernard: “As an appetizer, the salumi and melon. That is definitely French. You have some prosciutto and speck and fresh sliced cantaloupe topped with honey-dijon vinaigrette.”

You can also add slices of manchego cheese to give it that extra oomph!

Melina Anger, customer: “The food was really good, really fresh and with a lot of flavor. I love it.”

Now that’s you’ve spiced things up, it’s time to end things on a sweet note. Chocolate mousse and strawberry ice cream anyone? Yes, please!

Melina Anger: “My favorite was the dessert because I love the strawberries, and it was really refreshing.”

Dessert is definitely a treat, but we found something better. Remember this guy? He’s got the magic touch. Now you see the bill, now you don’t!

Melina Anger: “It was super cool to watch him, and the best part was he made the bill disappear at the end, so it was really fun.”

Villa Azur’s Miami Spice dinner menu is available every day except Thursdays and Sundays.

It’s $39 for three courses.

FOR MORE INFO:

Villa Azur

309 23rd St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-763-8688

villaazurmiami.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.