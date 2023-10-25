ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Video footage emerged from Walt Disney World after a guest took a leap into the waters at EPCOT on Monday.

Reports suggest that the individual agreed to jump for a hefty $6,000 bet, despite repeated warnings of potential expulsion from the park.

“You’re gonna get kicked out of Disney, mister!” one person is heard on cellphone video.

After he pulled himself out of the water, the jumper reunited with friends, only to be confronted by the park’s security.

According to Walt Disney World’s website, engaging in any “unsafe act” is prohibited at the parks.

“We reserve the right to prohibit the use or storage of any other item not listed above that we determine may be harmful or disruptive, in our sole and absolute discretion,” stated Disney’s park rules website.

It is unclear if the man is going to be prohibited from entering the theme park again.

